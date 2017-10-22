Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Enorama Pharma starts cooperation with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES ON SALES IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh
* Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh Source text - http://bit.ly/2wleXS9 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations
* FDA completes audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhsmbf Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gets EIR from US FDA for Formulation Srikakulam plant
* Says received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs' Aurigene, Curis to start mid-stage study of CA-170
* Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Curis plan to initiate phase 2 trial of CA-170 in India
India's Dr Reddy's says German regulator makes 6 observations on unit
Sept 8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday a German regulator has made six major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1 percent.
BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says Regulatory Authority of Germany concludes audit of facility
* Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam
BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces launch of two drugs in U.S. market
* Says announces launch of bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP (XL) in U.S. Market
UPDATE 3-London-listed drugmaker Indivior shares crash after U.S. patent blow
* Dr Reddys welcomes ruling (Adds Dr Reddy's comment, further reaction)
BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says overall impact on financials of settlement disputes with Vivus not likely to be material
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item regarding settling patent row with vivus