Edition:
United States

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF_u.TO)

REF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$46.59
Open
$46.71
Day's High
$46.81
Day's Low
$46.48
Volume
28,276
Avg. Vol
80,303
52-wk High
$50.71
52-wk Low
$43.83

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-Canadian REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution

BRIEF-Canadian REIT reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.84

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

Select another date:

Market Views

» More REF_u.TO Market Views