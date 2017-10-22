Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF_u.TO)
REF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Canadian REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution
BRIEF-Canadian REIT reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.84
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
