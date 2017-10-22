Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

BRIEF-Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs * Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​

India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit up 7 pct, lags estimates Oct 13 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.3 percent rise in its second-quarter standalone net profit, buoyed by higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.

UPDATE 1-India's Reliance sells U.S. shale asset for $126 mln MUMBAI, Oct 6 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd has agreed to sell a shale oil and gas block in the United States for $126 million, a third of the price it paid seven years ago, amid a downturn in global oil prices.

UPDATE 1-India's Reliance makes first purchase of U.S. crude - sources NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Oct 3 India's Reliance Industries Ltd has purchased crude oil cargoes from the United States for the first time, drawn by the lower price for U.S. oil versus global benchmarks, three trade sources said on Tuesday.