Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)
RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.28 (-0.47%)
R$ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 59.28
R$ 59.28
Open
R$ 59.49
R$ 59.49
Day's High
R$ 59.75
R$ 59.75
Day's Low
R$ 58.36
R$ 58.36
Volume
2,359,900
2,359,900
Avg. Vol
1,365,838
1,365,838
52-wk High
R$ 64.99
R$ 64.99
52-wk Low
R$ 30.00
R$ 30.00
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza
* Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company
Brazil's Localiza posts record profit as fleet grows
SAO PAULO, July 20 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental agency, on Thursday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever as falling interest rates and a fast-growing fleet boosted sales and profitability.
Localiza sees more demand stimulus as Brazil interest rates drop
SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA plans to keep stimulating rental car demand this year due to falling interest rates, executives told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.
Localiza profit up on fleet growth, drop in Brazil interest rates
SAO PAULO, April 26 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, posted an unexpected 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to rapid fleet growth and falling interest rates.
Select another date: