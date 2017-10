Repsol SA (REP.MC)

China urges halt to oil drilling in disputed South China Sea BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry has urged a halt to oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Spanish oil company Repsol had been operating in cooperation with Vietnam.

China urges halt to oil drilling in disputed South China Sea BEIJING, July 25 China's Foreign Ministry has urged a halt to oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Spanish oil company Repsol had been operating in cooperation with Vietnam.

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol MOSCOW Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol in Russia.

Repsol-led consortium wins block in Mexican shallow water oil auction MEXICO CITY A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.