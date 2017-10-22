Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)
RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.02 (-0.09%)
-13.02 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
14,190.00
14,190.00
Open
14,191.00
14,191.00
Day's High
14,280.00
14,280.00
Day's Low
14,048.00
14,048.00
Volume
479,208
479,208
Avg. Vol
446,021
446,021
52-wk High
14,392.00
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00
10,101.00
Tue, Aug 22 2017
BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised
* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln
* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build
* PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES
BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu
June 1 Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd:
