Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)

Fri, Sep 22 2017
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs and commercial paper worth up to 30 billion rupees and 8 billion rupees respectively Source text: http://bit.ly/2warY16 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper
* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper aggregating to INR 30 billion & INR 8 billion respectively
BRIEF-India's Repco Home Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus 395.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs of up to 1.80 bln rupees
* Says to consider an issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures worth 1.80 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of SRNCDs aggregating to 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 SRNCDs of face value of INR 1 million each aggregating to INR 1 billion on private placement basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tHpCca) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise 1 bln rupees by issue of NCDs
* Says proposes to raise 1 billion rupees by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 billion to International Finance Corp Source text: [Repco Home Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 14, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Debentures (SRNCD) to M/s. International Finance Corporation; pursuant to the special resolution passed by the Company in its