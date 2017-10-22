Edition:
Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)

RHMG.DE on Xetra

98.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€2.00 (+2.07%)
Prev Close
€96.64
Open
€97.00
Day's High
€98.89
Day's Low
€97.00
Volume
118,074
Avg. Vol
124,492
52-wk High
€99.29
52-wk Low
€60.14

Wed, Oct 4 2017

* RHEINMETALL AND PARAVAN ENTER GLOBAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT‍​

BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins order for modernization of Leopard tanks for the Bundeswehr

* ‍WILL SOON BE MODERNIZING PART OF BUNDESWEHR'S FLEET OF LEOPARD MAIN BATTLE TANKS,​

Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German defence firm Rheinmetall and electronics group Rohde & Schwarz have agreed to form a joint venture to bid for German armed forces contracts, Rheinmetall said on Monday.

BRIEF-Rheinmetall to supply protected cabs for Bundeswehr crane vehicles

* TO SUPPLY PROTECTED CABS FOR A NEW GENERATION OF BUNDESWEHR CRANE VEHICLES

BRIEF-Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall Automotive wins contract

* RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE TO DELIVER HEATER/COOLER MODULES FOR ELECTRIC BUSES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins 170 mln euros follow-up order for engine blocks

* Says Rheinmetall Automotive books follow-up order for engine blocks

UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall raises outlook on defence, automotive units

* Shares at top of midcap index (Recasts, adds context, analyst)

Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 Defence group Rheinmetall on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for sales and profit margins after a string of orders from Germany's armed forces and a rise in profits at its automotive division.

BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins new air defence orders

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE TWO ORDERS COMES TO AROUND €220 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2uw3nnc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

