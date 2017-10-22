Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)
98.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
€2.00 (+2.07%)
€96.64
€97.00
€98.89
€97.00
118,074
124,492
€99.29
€60.14
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement
* RHEINMETALL AND PARAVAN ENTER GLOBAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT
BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins order for modernization of Leopard tanks for the Bundeswehr
* WILL SOON BE MODERNIZING PART OF BUNDESWEHR'S FLEET OF LEOPARD MAIN BATTLE TANKS,
Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals
FRANKFURT German defense firm Rheinmetall and electronics group Rohde & Schwarz have agreed to form a joint venture to bid for German armed forces contracts, Rheinmetall said on Monday.
Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German defence firm Rheinmetall and electronics group Rohde & Schwarz have agreed to form a joint venture to bid for German armed forces contracts, Rheinmetall said on Monday.
BRIEF-Rheinmetall to supply protected cabs for Bundeswehr crane vehicles
* TO SUPPLY PROTECTED CABS FOR A NEW GENERATION OF BUNDESWEHR CRANE VEHICLES
BRIEF-Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall Automotive wins contract
* RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE TO DELIVER HEATER/COOLER MODULES FOR ELECTRIC BUSES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins 170 mln euros follow-up order for engine blocks
* Says Rheinmetall Automotive books follow-up order for engine blocks
UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall raises outlook on defence, automotive units
* Shares at top of midcap index (Recasts, adds context, analyst)
Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 Defence group Rheinmetall on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for sales and profit margins after a string of orders from Germany's armed forces and a rise in profits at its automotive division.
BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins new air defence orders
* TOTAL VALUE OF THE TWO ORDERS COMES TO AROUND €220 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2uw3nnc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
- Markets Recover a Little, but Portugal Forced to Rescue Banco Espirito Santo
- Rydex ETFs' Dead Dozen
- Do Leveraged ETFs Still Make Sense?
- Rydex to Close 12 Leveraged ETFs, Ceding Market Share to ProShares
- Rydex to Shut Down Leveraged, Inverse ETFs
- Rydex to Shutter Almost Its Entire Leveraged ETF Product Suite