Banco Santander Rio SA (RIO.BA)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Santander Rio S.A.'s (Santander Rio) local currency (LC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and Support Rating to '4' from '5'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch has upgraded Santander Rio's local currency IDR and suppo