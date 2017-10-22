Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)
3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.50 (-0.01%)
3,600.50
3,660.00
3,686.50
3,573.50
3,769,848
4,717,487
3,805.50
2,616.00
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Former Rio Tinto CFO Elliott resigns from Britain's Takeover Panel
LONDON Former Rio Tinto chief financial officer Guy Elliott has stepped down from Britain's Takeover Panel following fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to his time at the miner.
Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines: sources
SYDNEY Global miner Rio Tinto has opened its books to more than a half-dozen potential buyers of its remaining two Australian coal mines as it winds down the sales process, two people familiar with the sale process said on Friday.
UPDATE 2-Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines –sources
* Sale seen fetching around $2 bln - sources (Adds analyst comment, industry context)
UPDATE 3-BHP presents united front against activist Elliott
* Analyst says gap narrowing between BHP, Rio (Adds detail on Resolution copper mine)
BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives
U.S. SEC charges Rio Tinto, former top executives with fraud
SYDNEY/NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives with fraud, saying they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealed critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars. | Video
UPDATE 5-U.S. SEC charges Rio Tinto, former top executives with fraud
* SEC seeks to bar Albanese, Elliott from roles at public companies. (Adds detail on SEC, US bonds)
Breakingviews - Mistimed writedowns lesser of mining M&A evils
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto bought a coal mine in Mozambique in 2011 for too much money. U.S. and UK regulators now say it came clean about the real, diminished value of the mine too late. The second type of problem is less likely to recur. Rio has settled one case already and, in any event, the accounting rules for writing down badly priced acquisitions are relatively clear. If only there were similar safeguards against mining bosses getting carried away with deals in the first p
Factbox: Excerpts from U.S. SEC fraud filing against Rio Tinto former top executives
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged mining company Rio Tinto and two of its former top executives with inflating the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealing critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars.
Timeline: Rio Tinto faces fraud charges over Mozambique coal investment
SYDNEY The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives with fraud, saying they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealed critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars.
