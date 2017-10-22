Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)
BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8
* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan
MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.
BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business
* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October
RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses
MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.
UPDATE 4-RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses
* Bonds slip only marginally as subordination risk diminishes (Adds change in company's board, trader comment)
India's RCom calls off merger of wireless unit with Aircel
MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd said on Sunday it had mutually agreed with smaller rival Aircel to call off a proposed merger of its wireless business, citing delays due to regulatory and legal uncertainties and interventions by various parties.
BRIEF-India tribunal to hear Ericsson insolvency plea against RCom on Oct. 6
* India's National Company Law Tribunal sets next hearing date for insolvency case against Reliance Communications on Oct. 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
Reliance Communications' shares, bonds fall after Ericsson's insolvency petition
MUMBAI Shares in Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd extended losses on Thursday, falling nearly 3 percent, a day after the local arm of Sweden's Ericsson filed a plea with an insolvency court against Reliance Communications.
UPDATE 1-Reliance Communications' shares, bonds fall after Ericsson's insolvency petition
* Ericsson unlikely to push RCom to bankruptcy - trader (Adds background on RCom, lawyer, investor's comments)
India's RCom shares, bonds weaken after Ericsson's insolvency petition
MUMBAI, Sept 14 Shares in Reliance Communications fell as much as 2.3 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after the Indian arm of Ericsson filed a petition seeking to drag the debt-laden telecom firm into insolvency due to unpaid dues.
