Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.

RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.

India's RCom calls off merger of wireless unit with Aircel MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd said on Sunday it had mutually agreed with smaller rival Aircel to call off a proposed merger of its wireless business, citing delays due to regulatory and legal uncertainties and interventions by various parties.

BRIEF-India tribunal to hear Ericsson insolvency plea against RCom on Oct. 6 * India's National Company Law Tribunal sets next hearing date for insolvency case against Reliance Communications on Oct. 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

Reliance Communications' shares, bonds fall after Ericsson's insolvency petition MUMBAI Shares in Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd extended losses on Thursday, falling nearly 3 percent, a day after the local arm of Sweden's Ericsson filed a plea with an insolvency court against Reliance Communications.

