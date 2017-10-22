Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
* India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd IPO to open Oct 25, to close Oct 27 - filing Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA
* Says Reliance Money signs 3 billion rupees agreement with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle approval from IRDAI for proposed IPO
* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of india (IRDAI) for process of its proposed IPO
BRIEF-Reliance Capital seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says NCLT approves demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking to Reliance Home Finance
* Says NCLT approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
BRIEF-India's Reliance Capital June qtr consol PAT up about 15 pct
* Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ePJu6K) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Reliance Capital approves demerger of Reliance Home Finance
* Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Nippon Life Insurance of Japan completes acquisition of stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
* Says Nippon Life Insurance Of Japan completes acquisition of 49% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM)
BRIEF-Reliance Capital arm makes seed investment in Billionloans
* Says Reliance Capital arm makes seed investment in alternative digital lending start-up – Billionloans