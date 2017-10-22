Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA * Says Reliance Money signs 3 billion rupees agreement with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO * Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO

BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle approval from IRDAI for proposed IPO * Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of india (IRDAI) for process of its proposed IPO

BRIEF-Reliance Capital seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs * Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says NCLT approves demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking to Reliance Home Finance * Says NCLT approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

BRIEF-India's Reliance Capital June qtr consol PAT up about 15 pct * Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ePJu6K) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Reliance Capital approves demerger of Reliance Home Finance * Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Nippon Life Insurance of Japan completes acquisition of stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management * Says Nippon Life Insurance Of Japan completes acquisition of 49% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM)