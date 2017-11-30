Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)

CORRECTED-Richemont says expects 80 percent jump in half year profit ZURICH, Oct 17 Richemont said it expects an 80 percent increase in profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after the world's second biggest luxury group reported improving sales and the end of inventory buybacks.

Richemont hires former LVMH HR head to bolster management team ZURICH Luxury goods group Richemont moved to shore up its management team on Thursday by appointing two outsiders to its senior executive committee.

Richemont takes time to find new leader for watch business GENEVA Richemont replaced almost half of its board members on Wednesday as the world's second biggest luxury group looks for an executive to revive its struggling watch business.

Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head GENEVA, Sept 13 Cartier-maker Richemont said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.

Richemont's head of watchmaking and digital steps down ZURICH, July 14 Swiss luxury group Richemont on Friday said Georges Kern, its head of watchmaking, marketing and digital, has resigned with immediate effect.