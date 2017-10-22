TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)
RNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$14.30
Open
$14.34
Day's High
$14.35
Day's Low
$14.25
Volume
138,718
Avg. Vol
264,153
52-wk High
$16.25
52-wk Low
$12.66
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets
* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets
BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station
* Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station
BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables reports $129 mln in Q1 revenue
* Says expects its comparable ebitda for 2017 to be in range of $425 million and $450 million
