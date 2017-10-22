Roxgold Inc (ROXG.TO)
ROXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$1.12
$1.12
Open
$1.12
$1.12
Day's High
$1.12
$1.12
Day's Low
$1.06
$1.06
Volume
433,862
433,862
Avg. Vol
287,515
287,515
52-wk High
$1.67
$1.67
52-wk Low
$1.04
$1.04
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Roxgold posts Q3 gold production of 28,410 ounces at Yaramoko Gold Project
* Roxgold Inc - 28,410 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko Gold Project in Q3
BRIEF-Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces
* Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces
BRIEF-Roxgold Inc produces 27,970 oz gold at Yaramoko in Q2
* Roxgold produces 27,970 ounces of gold at Yaramoko in Q2 and remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance
BRIEF-Roxgold expects exploration activities to continue for remainder of 2017
* Roxgold Inc - exploration activities expected to continue for remainder of 2017 with approved budget of $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Roxgold Quarterly revenue $42.98 mln
* Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
Select another date: