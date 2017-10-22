Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce LONDON, Sept 12 Small-scale nuclear projects could deliver electricity to Britain for a similar cost as offshore wind, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday, providing another potential option for a country struggling to get big nuclear projects off the ground.

UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year LONDON The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce .

UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year LONDON, Aug 10 The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce beats forecasts as it ramps up production LONDON Rolls-Royce beat first-half profit forecasts on Tuesday after delivering 27 percent more aircraft engines and higher maintenance revenue. |

UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce beats forecasts as it ramps up production * Shares hit two-year high (Adds CEO quotes, analyst reaction, shares)

Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production LONDON, Aug 1 Rolls-Royce reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half underlying pretax profit on Tuesday as it delivered a 27 percent increase in large civil aerospace engines and said it had manufactured them more efficiently.

Britain risks losing out in race for mini nuclear plants: Rolls-Royce LONDON Britain will squander the chance to become a leader in next-generation nuclear power unless it presses on with a competition to build mini reactors, said Rolls-Royce, the designer of the nuclear engines that drive the country's submarine fleet.

BMW Group June sales up 2.1 pct as sales of 5 series fall FRANKFURT, July 12 BMW Group, which owns the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands, said its June car sales rose 2.1 percent worldwide, despite a 16.5 percent sales dip in Germany and a decline in sales in the new BMW 5 series.