Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX.TO)
RRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.18CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
$7.25
Open
$7.22
Day's High
$7.25
Day's Low
$7.14
Volume
676,424
Avg. Vol
756,015
52-wk High
$11.76
52-wk Low
$6.25
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q2 production 22,015 boe/d
* Says achieved quarterly average production of 22,015 boe/d (91 pct oil), an increase of 38 pct
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration announces land position in Duvernay shale
* Raging River Exploration Inc announces land position in duvernay shale, operations update and management update
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31
* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities
