RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

REFILE-MOVES-RSA France names new managing director Sept 14 RSA Insurance Group Plc said on Thursday it has named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.

UPDATE 2-UK to change personal injury payment rate in boost for insurers * Jefferies analysts see legal hurdles (Adds detail of changes, RSA, analyst comment, updates shares)

UPDATE 2-RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares * No special dividend, share buyback before 2018 - CEO (Recasts with more detail, analysts, share price, CEO)

RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to $475 mln LONDON, Aug 2 British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Alliance Insurance Q2 profit falls * Q2 NET PROFIT 10.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders * Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt