Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

RTO.L on London Stock Exchange

321.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.60 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
314.00
Open
315.70
Day's High
321.60
Day's Low
315.70
Volume
7,102,473
Avg. Vol
4,145,880
52-wk High
321.60
52-wk Low
204.50

UPDATE 1-Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 19 Rentokil Initial Plc, the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.

Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 19 British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc reported a 13.7 percent rise in ongoing third-quarter revenue on Thursday boosted by its pest control unit.

Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel JV

July 27 - British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.

EU mergers and takeovers (June 8)

BRUSSELS, June 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

BRIEF-‍european Commission clears Rentokil-Haniel joint venture

* ‍european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel​

EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)

BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

