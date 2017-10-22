Edition:
South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,354.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
3,351.00
Open
3,380.00
Day's High
3,406.00
Day's Low
3,349.00
Volume
2,088,166
Avg. Vol
1,103,774
52-wk High
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00

Thu, Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining

* South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market

SYDNEY Australian-based miner South32 , buoyed by an eight-fold leap in annual profit, is looking to lift its exposure to growing markets for metals used in electric vehicles to boost growth.

UPDATE 2-South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market

* Increases $500 mln buyback by $250 mln (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details, dateline)

UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 Q4 coking coal output slumps on outage at main mine

* Eyes more buybacks, acquisitions (Adds CEO quotes, share price, details on buyback)

BRIEF-Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32

* Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32

