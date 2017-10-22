Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)

BRIEF-Sabadell sells its hotel management platform for 630.7 mln euro‍​ * ITS UNIT HOTEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS SELLS 100 PERCENT OF HI PARTNERS HOLDCO VALUE ADDED TO HALLEY HOLDCO FOR 630.7 MILLION EURO‍​

BRIEF-GFT Technologies concludes major contract in Spain * CONCLUDES MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SABIS, THE IT COMPANY OF BANCO SABADELL​

Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - El Pais MADRID, Oct 5 Spanish lender Banco Sabadell has decided to transfer its legal base from Catalonia to Alicante, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday.

BRIEF-Sabadell confirms board meeting to analyse change of headquarters * SAYS BOARD SHALL MEET TODAY IN AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING IN ORDER TO ANALYSE THE POSSIBLE RELOCATION OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE‍​ Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Banco de Sabadell completes sale of Sabadell United Bank to US Iberiabank * SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAD COMPLETED THE SALE OF ITS UNIT SABADELL UNITED BANK NA (SUB) UPON THE TRANSFER OF THE SHARES REPRESENTING 100 PERCENT STAKE OF ITS UNIT TO THE US ENTITY IBERIABANK CORPORATION (IBKC)

UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank and Sabadell beat Q2 forecasts * Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)

BRIEF-Sabadell H1 net profit up at 450.6 million euros versus year ago * H1 NET PROFIT 450.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 425.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Sabadell reinsures its life insurance portfolio resulting in net income of 235.5 mln euros * BANSABADELL VIDA EXECUTES REINSURANCE CONTRACT IN RESPECT OF ITS LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIO AS AT JUNE 30‍​