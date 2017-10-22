Edition:
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

59.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs59.50
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs59.55
Day's Low
Rs58.85
Volume
818,682
Avg. Vol
4,798,184
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Tue, Sep 26 2017

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million India joint venture

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.

