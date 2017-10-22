Edition:
Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)

SAP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

44.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$44.06
Open
$44.14
Day's High
$44.21
Day's Low
$43.82
Volume
325,246
Avg. Vol
521,939
52-wk High
$48.98
52-wk Low
$39.74

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk in the US

* Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk Inc in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Canadian dairy Saputo posts higher profit, boosts dividend

Aug 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, boosted its dividend and reported a larger quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing higher year-over-year dairy prices.

BRIEF-Saputo says Qtrly diluted earnings per share C$0.51

* Saputo Inc.: financial results for fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017

UPDATE 3-Dairy Saputo profit disappoints, shares near 9-month low

June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares to a nearly nine-month low on Thursday.

BRIEF-Canadian dairy Saputo in talks for acquisitions

June 1 Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo said on Thursday:

BRIEF-Saputo Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of C$0.42

* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

