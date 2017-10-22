Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)
Fri, Sep 29 2017
Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider
LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.
* France's Schneider will own 60 pct of London-listed company
European shares up, led by financials, health stocks; Aveva gains on Schneider deal
LONDON, Sept 5 European shares crept higher on Tuesday, brushing off geopolitical tension as attention turned to deal-making after Aveva's tie-up with Schneider Electric. Financials and health stocks underpinned broader gains.
Britain's Aveva to tie-up with Schneider Electric in software deal
LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.
London British engineering software company Aveva is poised to announce a tie-up with France's Schneider Electric to create a business worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.
London, Sept 4 British engineering software company Aveva is poised to announce a tie-up with France's Schneider Electric to create a business worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.
