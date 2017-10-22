Edition:
Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO)

SCL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
$26.72
Open
$26.77
Day's High
$27.16
Day's Low
$26.72
Volume
50,315
Avg. Vol
120,271
52-wk High
$39.95
52-wk Low
$24.20

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Shawcor Q2 earnings per share C$0.23

* Q2 revenue C$383.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$364.7 million

BRIEF-Shawcor announces Q1 revenue C$359.7 million

* Q1 revenue C$359.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$351 million

