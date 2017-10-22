Schroders PLC (SDR.L)
Institutional investor assets up 9.3 pct
LONDON, Oct 19 British asset manager Schroders on Thursday said its assets assets under management and administration in the nine months to end-September rose by 9 pct.
MOVES-Schroders hires new global equities portfolio manager
Oct 10 Global investment manager Schroders Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Frank Thormann as portfolio manager of global equities.
MOVES-Schroders Adveq says Reto Schwager to join as CEO
Oct 2 Asset manager Schroders Adveq said Reto Schwager will succeed Sven Liden as chief executive, effective Jan. 1.
MOVES-Schroders names Charles Prideaux as head of solutions
Sept 26 Asset manager Schroders Plc appointed Charles Prideaux as head of solutions, reporting to Richard Mountford, the global head of its product division.
BRIEF-Schroders says to pay for all external research costs under Mifid II rules
* Says to pay for all external research costs under Mifid II rules. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, July 27 British asset manager Schroders posted a 21.6 percent rise in first-half assets under management and administration, boosted by market gains and inflows of new client money, sending its shares higher on Thursday.
LONDON, July 27 British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 21.6 percent rise in first-half assets under management, boosted by market gains and inflows of new client money.
MOVES-Schroders appoints new fiduciary manager
July 10 Investment manager Schroders Plc said on Monday it appointed Tom Binks as a fiduciary manager.
Fitch Affirms Schroders plc at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroders plc's (Schroders) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'F1' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global peer review of traditional investment managers. For more information on the peer review, see 'Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager Global Peer Review' dated 7 June
