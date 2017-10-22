Edition:
Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO)

SEA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$16.20
Open
$16.21
Day's High
$16.37
Day's Low
$16.02
Volume
32,716
Avg. Vol
69,371
52-wk High
$17.11
52-wk Low
$9.99

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold Inc qtrly loss per share of $0.03

* Seabridge Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold says unit entered deal to sell interest in KSP project to Colorado Resources

* Seabridge Gold sells residual interest in KSP Project to Colorado Resources

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

