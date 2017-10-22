Edition:
United States

SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs114.45
Open
Rs112.05
Day's High
Rs115.70
Day's Low
Rs112.05
Volume
7,425
Avg. Vol
79,410
52-wk High
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Sequent Scientific seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHgk78 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sequent Scientific posts June-qtr consol profit

* June quarter consol profit 22.5 million rupees versus loss 118.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-SeQuent Scientific's Alivira registers 3 products in Ukraine

* Says products have already been shipped to Ukraine and will be launched shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sequent Scientific posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter profit 32.3 million rupees versus loss 3.2 million rupees year ago

