Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)
SES.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.18 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
$8.12
Open
$8.10
Day's High
$8.21
Day's Low
$7.92
Volume
204,492
Avg. Vol
292,012
52-wk High
$12.04
52-wk Low
$6.96
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services appoints Chad Magus as CFO
* Secure Energy Services announces executive management changes
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 funds from operations $0.11 per share
* Secure Energy Services announces completion of Ceiba acquisition and second quarter results
BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces shareholder, court approval of plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services
* Ceiba Energy Services Inc announces shareholder and court approval of the plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 mln
* Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 million
BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services, Secure Energy Services amend terms of arrangement
* Ceiba Energy Services Inc and Secure Energy Services Inc Amend terms of arrangement
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services to acquire Ceiba Energy
* Secure Energy Services Inc. enters into agreement to acquire Ceiba Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services reports adjusted EPS $0.02
* Secure Energy Services reports first quarter adjusted ebitda of $42.2 million and 6% dividend increase
