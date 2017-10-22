SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)
SGCG.DE on Xetra
13.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
€13.36
Open
€13.36
Day's High
€13.56
Day's Low
€13.27
Volume
220,222
Avg. Vol
405,163
52-wk High
€14.70
52-wk Low
€7.78
Wed, Sep 27 2017
Justice Department bars U.S. portion of Showa Denko deal for SGL
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department is barring Japan's Showa Denko, which struck a deal to buy Germany's SGL Group's graphite electrode assets globally, from purchasing its U.S. business.
BRIEF-SGL Group to sell CFL/CE business to Triton
* DGAP-ADHOC: SGL CARBON SE: SGL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CATHODES, FURNACE LININGS, AND CARBON ELECTRODES (CFL/CE) BUSINESS TO TRITON
SGL could take over BMW stake in carbon fiber JV: Euro am Sonntag
FRANKFURT Germany's SGL Group could acquire BMW's stake in a joint venture for the production of carbon fiber, the company's chief executive has told a German weekly.
