Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
728.50
Open
732.00
Day's High
737.00
Day's Low
728.50
Volume
1,673,955
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp

* CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business

* COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%

* RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation

* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS

BRIEF-Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln

* Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC

BRIEF-Sage Group first-half earnings per share rise 2 pct

* H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of 7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%

