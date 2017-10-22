Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business * COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6% * RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation * SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS

BRIEF-Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln * Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC