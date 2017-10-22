Edition:
SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

SGP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,832.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
1,820.00
Open
1,820.00
Day's High
1,832.00
Day's Low
1,816.00
Volume
173,236
Avg. Vol
235,617
52-wk High
1,859.00
52-wk Low
1,309.00

Photo

SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan

LONDON The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

REFILE-UPDATE 1-UK's SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound

LONDON, May 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, reported a 27 percent rise in annual revenue and said it would meet profit forecasts, helped by its overseas expansion and a weaker pound.

BRIEF-SuperGroup sees full year profit in line with market expectations

* Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%

Market Views

