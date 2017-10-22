Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)
11.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.51 (-4.33%)
€11.78
€11.78
€11.87
€11.18
5,167,089
2,873,141
€22.54
€10.65
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.
EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls
Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount
FRANKFURT Siemens Gamesa announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.
BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa to repower two wind farms in Texas
* TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines
FRANKFURT Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.
Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines
FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 metres (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.