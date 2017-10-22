Edition:
Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)

SHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

664.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.50 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs667.50
Open
Rs671.80
Day's High
Rs672.80
Day's Low
Rs659.55
Volume
8,239
Avg. Vol
34,925
52-wk High
Rs786.90
52-wk Low
Rs525.00

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 240.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30-40 pct in Shilpa Medicare

* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30 to 40 per cent under PIS in Shilpa Medicare Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uyzCV4) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 419.6 million rupees versus 339.9 million rupees year ago

