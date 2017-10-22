Edition:
Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

545.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.75 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs539.20
Open
Rs542.90
Day's High
Rs549.40
Day's Low
Rs538.00
Volume
65,775
Avg. Vol
210,981
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00

Sat, Sep 23 2017

Photo

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop

MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

