Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
545.95INR
19 Oct 2017
545.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.75 (+1.25%)
Rs6.75 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs539.20
Rs539.20
Open
Rs542.90
Rs542.90
Day's High
Rs549.40
Rs549.40
Day's Low
Rs538.00
Rs538.00
Volume
65,775
65,775
Avg. Vol
210,981
210,981
52-wk High
Rs569.90
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00
Rs268.00
Select another date:
Sat, Sep 23 2017
Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop
MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.
Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 mln stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop
MUMBAI, Sept 24 An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.
Select another date: