Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)
21,370.13ZAc
20 Oct 2017
-53.87 (-0.25%)
21,424.00
21,548.00
21,548.00
21,150.00
888,185
1,549,487
22,600.00
16,650.00
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-National Credit Regulator says Tribunal finds Shoprite guilty of reckless lending
* National Consumer Tribunal handed down judgment finding shoprite guilty of reckless lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
South Africa's Shoprite fined for "reckless lending" - regulator
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South African retailer Shoprite has been fined 1 million rand ($77,500) for failing to assess properly whether consumers could afford its loans, the National Consumer Tribunal said on Wednesday.
South Africa's Shoprite buys back Basson's shares in $136 mln send-off
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African retailer Shoprite's shareholders approved a buyback of former chief executive Whitey Basson's shares for 1.75 billion rand ($136 million), the company said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Shoprite lifts full-year profit, meets forecasts
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 South Africa-based Shoprite matched estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as consumers battling recession and job losses turned to its non-frills outlets.
South Africa's Shoprite lifts FY profit by 12 pct
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 Shoprite, Africa's biggest grocer, largely met estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as consumers battling recession and job losses turned to its non-frills outlets.
BRIEF-Shoprite FY diluted HEPS rose 11.9 pct
* FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 11.9% - FROM 900.3 CENTS TO 1,007.4 CENTS
Shoprite shares fall after Steinhoff says could buy controlling stake
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 Shares in South Africa's Shoprite fell more than 5 percent on Monday as investors digested news that Steinhoff through its African spinoff could acquire a controlling stake in the supermarket operator in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand ($2.6 billion).
UPDATE 2-After merger collapse, Steinhoff goes for controlling stake in Shoprite
* Both companies have same key shareholder and chairman (Adds background, detail)
Steinhoff African unit to buy Shoprite controlling stake
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 Steinhoff International's African spin-off plans to acquire a controlling interest in South African retailer Shoprite , it said on Friday.
South Africa's Shoprite says H2 remains challenging
JOHANNESBURG, July 18 South African supermarket group Shoprite said on Tuesday that trading conditions in its local market, where the economy is in recession, remained challenging in the second half of its financial year, sending its shares lower.
