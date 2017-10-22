Edition:
South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.50
Day's High
Rs32.50
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Volume
8,572,870
Avg. Vol
16,751,876
52-wk High
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit of 1.11 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets ‍approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO

* Gets ‍approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO

BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch

* Internal investigation by bank unearthed irregularities of fraudulent nature including misappropriation of funds at a branch

BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct

* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago

Market Views

