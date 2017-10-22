Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)
SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,708.25INR
19 Oct 2017
2,708.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.15 (+0.56%)
Rs15.15 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs2,693.10
Rs2,693.10
Open
Rs2,693.00
Rs2,693.00
Day's High
Rs2,749.00
Rs2,749.00
Day's Low
Rs2,693.00
Rs2,693.00
Volume
949
949
Avg. Vol
3,351
3,351
52-wk High
Rs2,749.90
Rs2,749.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25
Rs1,111.25
Select another date:
Wed, Jul 26 2017
BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5
* Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0juJl) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Siyaram Silk Mills June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 103.5 million rupees versus profit 82.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares
* Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: