Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO)

Shaw Communications profit from cont ops more than doubles June 28 Shaw Communications Inc's said on Wednesday its quarterly profit from continuing operations more than doubled, boosted by wireless subscriber gains even as it spent heavily to build up the business.

BRIEF-Shaw reports qtrly EPS c$0.27 * Qtrly earnings per share c$0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips with financials, miners; Shaw shines TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by slips among heavyweight financial stocks and losses for some base metal miners, while Shaw Communications Inc gained after deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions June 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower as Shaw's jump offset by financials TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday, with a sharp jump in shares of Shaw Communications Inc on deals to sell data centers and buy wireless airwaves was offset by losses for financial stocks and some base metal miners.

Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves TORONTO Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with resources, banks; Shaw shines TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as heavyweight banking, energy and mining stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc jumped after announcing deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

UPDATE 2-Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves TORONTO, June 13 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit.