Sky PLC (SKYB.L)
939.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-1.00 (-0.11%)
940.00
944.00
945.00
938.00
3,093,184
4,955,988
1,050.00
747.50
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review
LONDON, Oct 19 European pay-TV group Sky has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.
Breakingviews - Sky investors choose between profit and principles
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sky shareholders face a choice between principles and profit. Some investors are planning to oppose Chairman James Murdoch’s re-election because he is also chief executive of 39 percent owner Twenty-First Century Fox. But kicking up a stink might further jeopardise Fox’s offer for the European pay-TV group.
UPDATE 2-In shadow of Fox bid, James Murdoch re-elected Sky chairman
* Independent director says "pretty confident" about deal review (Add AGM quotes, results of shareholder vote)
BRIEF-Sky says shareholders vote to reappoint James Murdoch
* 78.04 PERCENT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO REAPPOINT JAMES MURDOCH AS A DIRECTOR
James Murdoch wins backing of Sky shareholders to stay as chairman
LONDON A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.
James Murdoch wins backing of Sky shareholders to stay as chairman
LONDON, Oct 12 A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.
BRIEF-Sky ind director Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review
* Independent director Martin Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review of Fox-Sky deal - AGM Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
BRIEF-Sky says growth coming both at the top and the entry end
* Ceo says viewership of premier league is "good", recovered most of last season's drop
Sky makes good start to the year, Q1 revenue up 5 pct
LONDON, Oct 12 Sky, the European pay TV group that Rupert Murdoch is trying to buy, said it made a strong start to its new year, with like-for-like revenue up 5 percent and 160,000 new customers, up 51 percent from the same period a year ago.
Murdoch's UK paper arm admits computer hacking, fuelling criticism of Sky takeover
LONDON Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group said on Friday one of its titles had hacked the computer of a former intelligence officer, an admission which critics said showed why his takeover of European broadcaster Sky should be blocked.
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/18/17: GNMX, SKY, AXDX, CONN, PWON, SXCP, CCUR
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/24/17: CSX, IPI, SKY, CPAH, TTS, VIRT, SKIS
- Week 11 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge
- Don't Buy Into Skyline's Rally
- Nobility Homes- Shifting Demographics Will Provide High Topline Growth Going Forward
- Shire Rejects $46B AbbVie Offer