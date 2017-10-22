Edition:
United States

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

SLA.L on London Stock Exchange

434.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.20 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
433.60
Open
436.10
Day's High
438.30
Day's Low
433.50
Volume
6,034,985
Avg. Vol
7,278,992
52-wk High
448.60
52-wk Low
322.76

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 4 2017

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing

* ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue

* Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aberdeen Leaders updates on Aberdeen Asset Management merger with Standard Life

* Aberdeen asset management plc has entered into a scheme of arrangement to merge with standard life plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Standard Life Aberdeen shares up 1.2 pct after completing merger

LONDON, Aug 14 Standard Life Aberdeen shares rose 1.2 percent at open on Monday, its first day of trading as a combined company after the competition of a merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SLA.L Market Views