Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO)

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial to commence a normal course issuer bid * Sun Life Financial Inc - ‍normal course issuer bid will commence on August 14, 2017 and continue until August 13, 2018​

BRIEF-Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of Sun Life Financial * Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy gains; Sun Life and TMX weigh TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by gains for energy and other resource stocks as oil prices rebounded, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting quarterly earnings.

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial raises dividend * Says announced an increase of 4% or 1.5 cents per share to dividend to be paid on its common shares

UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's profit misses estimates May 9 Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Tuesday, hurt by weak growth in its U.S market.