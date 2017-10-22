DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)
490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-1.20 (-0.24%)
491.20
494.20
494.40
488.50
8,750,720
3,287,011
517.00
376.90
Tue, Jul 25 2017
BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy
* RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit
DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.
UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit
June 29 DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.
BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg
* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each
DS Smith to buy 80 pct of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 mln
June 29 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.