DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange

490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.20 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
491.20
Open
494.20
Day's High
494.40
Day's Low
488.50
Volume
8,750,720
Avg. Vol
3,287,011
52-wk High
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90

Tue, Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy

* RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit

DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit

June 29 DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg

* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each

DS Smith to buy 80 pct of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 mln

June 29 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.

