Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)
SMF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
$3.30
Open
$3.27
Day's High
$3.35
Day's Low
$3.26
Volume
500,935
Avg. Vol
1,517,722
52-wk High
$5.85
52-wk Low
$2.68
BRIEF-SEMAFO says total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana to reach about 52,000 ounces of gold
* SEMAFO Inc - total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana is expected to reach approximately 52,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-SEMAFO reports Q2 loss per share $0.01
BRIEF-Semafo Inc - Gold production for quarter ended June 30 totalled 47,600 ounces
BRIEF-Semafo Inc draws on incremental $60 mln credit facility
BRIEF-Semafo Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
BRIEF-Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in Q1
