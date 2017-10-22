Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg Oct 10 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc , Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018 * ‍notice of chief executive officer's intention to retire by end of 2018​

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew partners with Imperial College to develop surgical techniques in sports medicine * SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE

Smith & Nephew buoyed by double-digit emerging markets growth LONDON, July 27 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue growth in the second quarter, in line with its 3-4 percent forecast for the year, helped by 13 percent growth in emerging markets.

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew posts H1 operating profit of $414 mln * H1 REVENUE 2.336 BILLION USD VERSUS 2.328 BILLION USD YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew appoints Angie Risley as chairman elect of remuneration committee * Appointment of Angie Risley as non-executive director and chairman elect of remuneration committee

Emerging markets growth puts Smith & Nephew on track for year LONDON, May 5 Shares in Smith & Nephew rose to a nine-month high on Friday after the artificial hip and knee maker said a strong first quarter, led by growth in emerging markets, put it on track to meet it targets for the year.