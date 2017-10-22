Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs511.05
Rs511.05
Open
Rs513.00
Rs513.00
Day's High
Rs520.00
Rs520.00
Day's Low
Rs503.10
Rs503.10
Volume
79,092
79,092
Avg. Vol
205,037
205,037
52-wk High
Rs529.50
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Rs262.00
Mon, Jul 31 2017
BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sundram Fasteners gets approval for draft scheme of amalgamation with Sundram Precision Components
* Says approval by board, draft scheme of amalgamation between Sundram Precision Components Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises
* Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees
