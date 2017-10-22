Edition:
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs511.05
Open
Rs513.00
Day's High
Rs520.00
Day's Low
Rs503.10
Volume
79,092
Avg. Vol
205,037
52-wk High
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Sundram Fasteners gets approval for draft scheme of amalgamation with Sundram Precision Components

* Says approval by board, draft scheme of amalgamation between Sundram Precision Components Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises

* Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees

