Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
473.15INR
19 Oct 2017
473.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.40 (+1.37%)
Rs6.40 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs466.75
Rs466.75
Open
Rs474.90
Rs474.90
Day's High
Rs480.00
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs466.75
Rs466.75
Volume
139,902
139,902
Avg. Vol
296,455
296,455
52-wk High
Rs480.00
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs216.05
Rs216.05
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 4 2017
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
* Says approved share buyback Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees
Select another date: