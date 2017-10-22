Edition:
Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.40 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs466.75
Open
Rs474.90
Day's High
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs466.75
Volume
139,902
Avg. Vol
296,455
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs216.05

Fri, Aug 4 2017

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees

* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback ‍​

* Says approved share buyback ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback

* Says ‍board to consider buy-back of equity shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees

