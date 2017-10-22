Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)
Wed, Sep 20 2017
South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors
JOHANNESBURG Shares in South African petrochemicals and energy firm Sasol dropped sharply on Wednesday after it said it was looking at raising $980 million in a share sale to fund a buy- out of indebted black investors.
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors
* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)
S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.
South Africa's Sasol says maintains output after refinery blast
CAPE TOWN South African petrochemical group Sasol said on Tuesday it had enough oil reserves to meet market requirements following an explosion at its 108,000 barrel per day Natref refinery on Monday.
South African refinery blast injures 11, some operations halted
JOHANNESBURG A blast on Monday at South Africa's Natref oil refinery injured 11 people and forced the shutdown of operations close to the 108,000 barrel per day facility but production at the main refinery continued, Sasol said.
