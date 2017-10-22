Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)
SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
106.80INR
19 Oct 2017
106.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.00 (+0.95%)
Rs1.00 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs105.80
Rs105.80
Open
Rs106.00
Rs106.00
Day's High
Rs108.60
Rs108.60
Day's Low
Rs106.00
Rs106.00
Volume
63,015
63,015
Avg. Vol
402,940
402,940
52-wk High
Rs131.90
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55
Rs47.55
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges
* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen
* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total
BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 232.5 million rupees versus 271.9 million rupees year ago
Select another date: