Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

SOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.85CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
$11.60
Open
$11.71
Day's High
$11.86
Day's Low
$11.55
Volume
10,210
Avg. Vol
28,936
52-wk High
$13.53
52-wk Low
$8.05

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

* Says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement

* On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing

BRIEF-Sunopta's unit issues voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products​

* Recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q2 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

* Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products

* Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment

BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

